Construction work underway in city

Work began earlier this week on patches on Seventh Avenue at 14th Street, as well as in front of 805 Burlington Ave. between MIller and Clary streets. Curb and gutter work was also scheduled to begin Friday in front of 1645 S. Shore Drive, located west of Pleasant Avenue. Concrete pavement restoration is also slated to begin Monday in front of 1518 Dover St., located between Burlington and Grand avenues.