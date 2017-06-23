The case arrived in court when Yellow Company sued 7 & 41 LLC, owned by Pellowski, as well as Pellowski himself in relation to the Feb. 2, 2016 sale of the former mall property for $1.6 million. Pellowski is also suing Marthaler, and has introduced a third-party complaint stating that Marthaler and the city of Worthington colluded to make him sell the property.

Marthaler claims that Pellowski sent him an invalid lien statement more than eight months after his company took over the mortgage. Pellowski has been accused in Marthaler’s suit of breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation, slander of title, indemnification and a declaratory judgment.

Pellowski’s counterclaim and the third-party complaint against Marthaler is dated March 27, 2017.

Pellowski has denied all the accusations in the Yellow Company suit and alleges tortious interference with contract, tortious interference with prospective economic advantage, defamation, unjust enrichment and a declaratory judgment in his counterclaim, In his third-party complaint, Pellowski alleges tortious interference with contract, tortious interference with prospective economic advantage and defamation.

During the hearing Wednesday, Joshua Hasko, Pellowski’s attorney, requested the disqualification of the law firm Stinson Leonard Street of Kansas City, Mo., which represents Yellow Company. The defendant argued that Stinson law firm has worked with Pellowski in the past in similar matters, which could present a conflict of interest during the litigation.

Judge Terry Vajgrt said he will make a decision in the motion during the next hearing, which is scheduled for July 12.