The Willmar School Board approved the new name at its recent meeting.

A grand opening and open house for the school's refurbished auditorium will be held in the fall.

The name will honor the Brau family of Willmar: Terry Brau, a longtime music teacher and band director at the school; his wife, Donna Brau, a musician and advocate for young children in the community; and their only son, Robert. Robert Brau was a talented young musician and a University of Minnesota student who died in August 2014 when his motorcycle was struck by a distracted driver.

Terry Brau retired in 2016. He often handled the sound system for events when he was a teacher. He was involved in the original design of the theater before the school opened in 1974. Since retiring, he has helped with a redesign of the acoustics and sound system for the auditorium's update.

Senior High Principal Paul Schmitz told the board that the idea came up during discussions at the school this past winter. With the opening of a new gym and physical education addition at the school, new signs will be needed, and talk turned to a new name for the auditorium.

Schmitz said the old auditorium seats were removed after the school year ended, and they were sold to The Barn Theatre. A new seating and aisle arrangement in the school theater will allow the addition of 50 more seats to the auditorium.

Facilities plan

In other action related to facilities, the Willmar School Board adopted a 10-year, long-term facilities maintenance plan. The plan is required by the state. Funding for the plan is a combination of state aid and local levy.

A new 10-year plan is adopted each year, and it's constantly changing as new issues arise, said Business and Finance Director Pam Harrington.

This year's projects include painting, flooring, bathroom remodeling, re-roofing, parking lot repairs, and high school track repairs. In total, the district plans to spend about $1.3 million this summer.

Harrington said the Legislature had considered getting rid of the facilities maintenance program, but that did not happen. "We just want to put it to the best use we can for as long as it's there," she said.

Referendum projects

Harrington also provided an update on a timeline for the remainder of projects funded by a $52.3 million bond approved in a 2015 referendum.

Science classroom additions have already opened. The addition at Willmar Senior High is expected to open in the fall, and the new Lakeland Elementary School will open in January.

After Lakeland opens, architects will observe how the other two elementary schools operate with fewer students before completing plans for remodeling in Kennedy and Roosevelt. That work is expected to be done in summer 2018. Some remodeling of learning areas is also planned for summer 2018.

The referendum included about $9 million in deferred maintenance projects. Harrington said those projects will be finished over the next few years.