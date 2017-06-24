Dave Mihalic, a longtime National Park Service official who retired in 2003 as superintendent of Yosemite National Park, spoke to a packed room of outdoor writers, media producers and editors and outdoor recreation industry reps at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

While Mihalic said he couldn't speak on specific policy issues, or speak for his longtime friend Zinke, he said the nation's newly installed top park ranger will be a good steward of federal lands even as the Trump administration moves to slash the budgets of federal land management agencies.

Zinke oversees the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management and several other federal agencies, many of which are involved in deeply divisive land-use battles between conservationists and other interests who want the lands open to mining, logging, ranching and oil and gas drilling.

The BLM, for example, is a key player in the decision on whether copper mining will be allowed in the Superior National Forest because the BLM oversees all federal mineral leases even though the national forest itself is managed under the Department of Agriculture.

Mihalic defended Zinke to the outdoor writers and conservation group leaders as having "more in common with you and me'' than differences, noting the secretary grew up in northwestern Montana understanding the value of unspoiled federal land for hunters, anglers and others. He noted that Zinke was the only Republican congressman to renounce the Republican Party platform plank in 2016 that called for the federal government to divest federal land to the states.

Mihalic said Zinke will be a wise-use conservationist in the mold of "Teddy Roosevelt and Gifford Pinchot."

"But he's a Republican ... and he's a big supporter of the president,'' Mihalic said. Zinke "is trying to do things that will bring balance and trust back to the Department of the Interior."

Mihalic said he didn't know details behind Zinke's decision to end the ban on lead shot and lead fishing tackle on federal wildlife refuges — lead is considered toxic to fish, birds and animals — or why Zinke is reviewing more than a dozen national monuments created by past administrations in recent years on whether they should continue to be federally protected at their current size.

Mihalic also said he couldn't comment on why Zinke last week agreed to withdraw 17 U.S. sites from the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves program, most of them Interior Department managed lands.

In May, Zinke said he wants to use increased drilling on federal lands to help push the U.S. into more oil and gas production to make it a dominant force in global production, saying that for businesses in the oil and gas industry under the Trump administration, "the stars have lined up."

Mihalic said he and Zinke have been friends in Montana for years. Mihalic served as a senior executive for the National Park Service and superintendent of Yosemite, Glacier and Mammoth Cave National Parks, as well as the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve. He's also served as deputy and acting superintendent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and as acting chief of policy for the National Park Service in Washington. His first job with the agency was a park ranger in Glacier National Park.

He's also worked as an adviser for businesses and organizations that work with national parks, including the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Mihalic has a degree in recreation administration from Southern Illinois University and a master's degree in parks and natural resource management from Michigan State University.

About 250 OWAA members are in Duluth through Monday for the organization's 90th annual conference.