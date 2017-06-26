Construction on I-90 in Rock County starts July 5
MANKATO — Construction on Interstate 90 between Luverne and Magnolia will begin July 5 to improve the pavement conditions.
I-90 will be two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes with speeds reduced to 55 mph as construction takes place in the westbound lanes until the project is complete in September. In addition, the westbound ramps at Magnolia will be closed.
The project consists of repairing concrete and replacing shoulders and lighting. Duininck, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $2,532,842.
Information about I-90 projects in southwest Minnesota can be found at dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/I90preserve.