Council approves sales tax; study for multi-use facility

Local Option Sales Tax

Council adopted a resolution approving the enactment of the half-cent sales tax extension, which was authorized by the Minnesota Legislature in this year’s tax bill.

The law allows the city of Worthington to collect on its half-cent sales tax up to $7.3 million, up from the original $6 million limit imposed when voters approved the tax in 2008.

Of the extra funds, $1.2 million will be used to pay off the Buss Field reconstruction project, and the remaining $100,000 will go toward new seating at the Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center.

The law is not set in stone yet. Residents can petition for a reverse referendum on the tax. A public hearing for the extension is planned during the July 24 regular council meeting at 7 p.m.

Feasibility Study for County, School, City Project

Council approved a feasibility study from professional firm LHB for a potential shared-use facility in Worthington. Nobles County and ISD 518 have both approved participation in the study.

The fee, set not to exceed $20,000, will be divided evenly between the three entities.

Nobles County Administrator Tom Johnson said the study is meant to determine if the building could be done, and how much it would cost.

Park Bench Donations

Council approved three requests to place benches in city parks and along bike trails.

Chris Schimbeno will place a bench along the Nobles County 35 trail in memory of Leon Schimbeno; Fritz Korthals will place a bench in Chautauqua Park, near the swing set, in memory of Brian Korthals; and the Worthington High School Class of 1981 will place a bench on Sailboard Beach, along the trail by 5th Avenue, in memory of Ken Moser.

Buss Field Fencing Project

Council approved a recommendation from the Park and Recreation Board to not put fencing around Buss Field. The board decided the project would create additional maintenance, safety and viewing issues.

Mayor Mike Kuhle had proposed the idea. He got the support of local businesses to sponsor the fence by placing advertisements on it.

Public Works Director Todd Wietzema said the field could still use some natural screening with plants and trees, and something to prevent soccer balls from flying into ponds nearby.

In other news, council:

Awarded bids for a rehabilitation project on Worthington Municipal Airport runways 11/29 and 18/36. Fahrner Asphalt Sealers was the low bidder at $742,154.74. The local share of the funding will be $43,580, with the Federal Aviation Administration covering most of the cost.

Awarded a $538,947.52 contract to Duininck, Inc. to resurface Diagonal Road.

Approved a Nobles Home Initiative application from Todd Schwebach to abate taxes on the construction of a 1,628 square foot single-family house.

Designated Mayor Kuhle as the Official city representative to Crailsheim to attend the 70th anniversary of the international partnership of the sister cities.

Council also said farewell to current Crailsheim exchange student Johanna Andrejew. She will return to Germany on July 18 with the Worthington group.