SMOC gives up on building preschool at proposed site

The decision comes after the Worthington City Council rejected for the second time a conditional use permit for the site during a June 21 special meeting. Both motions were defeated 3-2, with councilmen Chad Cummings, Alan Oberloh and Larry Janssen opposing the permit.

“SMOC is going to be walking away from the Fareway lot,” SMOC Executive Director Neal Steffl said earlier this week. “So now, we’re trying to find out if the council’s just against that lot, or against the project. Because if we do find another lot, the city does have to grant us a permit for us to operate, no matter where we go.”

The facility SMOC proposed would have housed 3- and 4-year-olds enrolled in the tuition-free child development program Head Start. SMOC received federal funds to build the facility, which will be taken away if the project is not completed by March 31, 2018.

Changes to the Head Start program will mandate seven-hour school days, compared to three and a half, and full-year service starting this fall means a new facility is a must for SMOC, which serves 157 disadvantaged kids in Nobles County.

Oberloh and Cummings said they are against the site, not the project.

A sticking point is the loss of taxes on the property, as SMOC would not pay taxes if it purchased the lot. Oberloh said the loss of tax generation on the retail-zoned site would be around $1 million over 20 to 25 years.

The two councilmen said there are better locations in the city that SMOC did not explore. Oberloh suggested land on Cecilee Street and by Westminster Presbyterian Church, among other possible locations, that have different tax base designations and aren’t retail areas.

In attempting to purchase the Fareway property, Steffl had assumed council would allow the project, as it was unanimously approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Steffl took issue with Oberloh’s comments at Wednesday’s meeting, when Oberloh said Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s staff told him they were in contact with the Department of Health and Human Services, and SMOC would receive an extension for the project deadline.

Steffl refuted that such an extension was coming, as did Clara Haycraft, Deputy State Director for Constituent Services and Administration for Klobuchar.

Steffl argued Oberloh’s comment about the extension caused Cummings and Jensen to vote against the project for a second time.

“I think they felt since we had an extension, due to Oberloh’s comments, they felt, well we have a lot of time to go somewhere else,” Steffl said. “But in fact, there was not an extension.”

SMOC is currently working with Rep. Tim Walz’s office to see if they can extend implementation of mandated full day/full year programming scheduled to take effect this fall, as well as the March 31 deadline for the building’s completion.

The major difference between Steffl and the councilmen is their confidence SMOC will get such an extension.

Oberloh and Cummings were steadfast that an extension would be approved, thus providing time for SMOC to find a location council would approve of.

“I’m sure the federal government does not give grants to programs like that in specific areas unless it wants the project to get done,” Cummings said. “This city got it over others because they know it’s needed here, so you think they’re going to take it away?”

The risks are higher for Steffl, who will have to reduce the number of children in the program by approximately half if HHS does not grant the necessary extensions.

“We haven’t heard from them,” Steffl said. “We haven’t heard from anybody on this thing.”

SMOC will need to get both extensions to delay implementation of new programming and delay the March 31 deadline for the building’s completion in order keep all of the kids enrolled with the program. As of now, it’s unknown whether or not such extensions will be granted.

“The two go hand in hand … we can’t have one without the other,” Steffl said.