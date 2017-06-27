Pioneer Village to host Old-Fashioned Fourth of July

Traditional events at the celebration include the annual melodrama and tractor events along with various demonstrations and presentations.

This year’s melodrama is Rollin’ in Dough in Mistletoe Or…Don’t Crack Jingle Bell Rock by Marietta Slater and is presented with permission from Pioneer Drama Service. The dastardly villain is foreclosing on most of the businesses in town just before Christmas; however, a fortuitous turn of events saves the day for the good people of Mistletoe. Performances are at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Large Barn.

Other events include:

Klassen Family Singers: 9:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., in the Big Barn.

Tractor Pull: 10 a.m., with a tractor display all day. This year’s featured tractor is the Oliver, and all tractors are welcome for display.

St. John’s Lutheran Singers: 10:15 a.m. in the Small Church.

Tractor Parade: Noon

Kiddie Tractor Pull: 1 p.m., with kids’ games, kiddie train rides all day.

Jim Krapf will read excerpts from the book, The Letters of a German Immigrant Farmer, at 11:15 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. in the Big Barn.

People will also demonstrate crafts in the Village Hall throughout the day. Various demonstrations and vendors will be on the grounds.

Throughout the day, musicians may join a jam session in the Saloon with Daryl Hrdlicka playing the Gambler. In the Fire Hall and near the tractor pull area, food will be available for purchase. There will be a watermelon feed in the afternoon.