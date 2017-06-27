Flower Power winner announced

Anyone is eligible to nominate a residence as a candidate for the “Flower Power Yard of the Week.” Nominations may be made by calling the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce office at 372-2919 or by emailing wcofc@worthingtonmnchamber.com.

If you know of a landscape or garden project that has enhanced physical attractiveness of your neighbors, friends, relatives, etc., property and if you believe it deserves consideration for an award, you are urged to make a nomination.