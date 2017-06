Worthington Regional Healthcare Foundation executive director Jeff Rotert (left) presents a $1,474 check to Worthington Christian School representatives Crystal Vis, Bonnie Bosma and Martha Lubben. The funds will be used to purchase a portable defibrillator for the school. Rotert also presented a $2,152.75 check to the Wilmont Fire Department recently for the purchase of an additional AED. (Special to The Globe)