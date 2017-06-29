This Patriotic Rollup cake does not fall into that category. A Facebook friend of mine shared it a while back, and I chose to make it for a Memorial Day gathering at the lake. I didn't have a ton of time to fuss with a complicated recipe, so I just threw this together. It was a huge hit!

The recipe is a light and airy angel food cake, topped in a cream cheese, whipped cream frosting with berries. And I haven't even told you the best part yet: it's low in calories, only 245 per slice. The Patriotic Rollup Cake is inspired by the Triple Berry Angel Food Cake Roll found at Recipe Rebel. I didn't change the recipe much at all, but added some Fourth of July decorations, so it seemed more appropriate to call it "Patriotic Rollup Cake." Either way, it's simply delicious and perfect for your holiday gathering. Check out our video to see how it's done.

Happy 241th Birthday America!

Patriotic Rollup Cake

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1 angel food cake mix, plus ingredients to prepare 1/3 cup + 3/4 cup powdered sugar, divided 8 ounces light cream cheese, room temperature 1 1/2 cups heavy cream 1 ½ teaspoon vanilla 1 1/2 cups fresh strawberries, diced 1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries 1 1/2 cups fresh raspberries Red licorice Red, white or blue stars or other patriotic cake decorations

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line the bottom of a 10- by 15- by 1-inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper (make sure that it lays flat on the bottom). Do not grease the pan.

Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour into prepared pan and bake for about 20 minutes, until the top is golden and the edges start to crack. Once out of the oven, loosen cake from the edges of the pan while still warm. Spread out a clean kitchen towel and sprinkle evenly with ¼ cup powdered sugar. Flip warm cake onto the towel, peel off the parchment paper and immediately roll up starting at the short end, with the towel inside. (This helps the cake to set in the rolled formation.) Let cool completely at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours (or pop it in the fridge or freeze momentarily if you're impatient like me!) You don't want it hot inside when you add your filling.

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Add ¾ cup powdered sugar, vanilla and cream and beat on low until combined, then on high for 3 to 4 minutes until fluffy and stiff peaks form.

Unroll cooled cake (you can just leave it laying on the towel) and spread with half of the filling and top with half of the berries. Carefully roll back up (this time without the towel!) and place on a serving plate. Spread top and sides with remaining filling and top with remaining berries in a decorative design. I used red licorice to line the square of the starred part of the flag. You could use other patriotic decorations as well. Use your imagination! Serve immediately (leftovers — if there are any — are best eaten within 24 hours).

Recipe altered from The Recipe Rebel