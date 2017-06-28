In accepting the role as chairman in the gathering in Whitefish, Mont., Daugaard announced the launch of the new WGA initiative on workforce development..

"Economic growth in the West depends upon states having a workforce that is properly aligned with future economic needs," said Daugaard. "As laboratories of democracy, our states have been employing different strategies to meet this challenge and through this initiative, western states will have opportunity to learn from one another's successes."

The governors from 11 of the 19 states in the association this week passed a policy resolution affirming Daugaard's initiative aimed at identifying the skills that are in high demand, creating more career training opportunities for students, connecting regional employers with prospective workers and developing strategies for rural communities.

Daugaard is a Republican serving his second and final four-year term in South Dakota.

In the coming months, WGA will hold forums, webinars and outreach events to move the effort forward. An event is scheduled for Aug. 3-4 at the Holiday Inn City Center in Sioux Falls.

Eleven of the 19 western governors attended this week's meeting which was hosted by outgoing chairman, Democratic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.