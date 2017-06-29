Bituminous paving work to impact travel July 5-8 in Nobles County
WORTHINGTON — Duininck Inc. will be resurfacing Nobles County State Aid Highway 3 (Sundberg Avenue) west of Brewster between 150th Street and 200th Street next week, July 5 - 8.
The public can expect delays when using this roadway. It is recommended alternative routes be used if possible.
This 5-mile project is part of a 70-mile, $9.5 million contract that began in June and will be completed in September. Five of the 14 projects included in the contract have already been substantially completed. This roadway work is part of Nobles County’s larger commitment to improve the condition and safety of the county highway system.