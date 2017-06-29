Search
    'Mr. President, please grow up': Lawmakers slam Trump's shocking Mika Brzezinski tweets

    By Washington Post Today at 1:41 p.m.
    MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski arrive for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, U.S. on April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

    President Donald Trump's full-throttled attack on the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" - the latest in a series of assaults on the news media and its members - unleashed a wave of condemnation from Congress.

    Republicans and Democrats from the Senate and House reacted strongly to the president's Thursday-morning tweets, calling Trump's language "unpresidential" and beneath the prestigious office he holds.

    "Obviously, I don't see that as an appropriate comment," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said. "What we're trying to do around here is improve the civility and tone of the debate, and this obviously does not do that."

    Trump's tweets arrived three weeks after a 66-year-old from Illinois opened fire on members of Congress during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., wounding five and nearly killing House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. The bloodshed prompted many in Congress to call for more civility, restraint and cooperation, an aim Ryan seemed to reference during a news conference Thursday.

    It was echoed by numerous other members of Congress, who took to Twitter to rebuke Trump's tweets:

    "Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office."

    "This has to stop - we all have a job - 3 branches of gov't and media. We don't have to get along, but we must show respect and civility."

    "If you can't stifle the press, then you attack them personally. Today's tweets from Donald Trump are unpresidential and warrant an apology."

    "Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America."

    " 'Bleeding from the face,' another attack on women, really? Enough is enough! Mr. President, you need to resign NOW!"

    "Two years ago this week, President Obama sang 'Amazing Grace.' Today, we have a president who's amazingly graceless. These tweets are vile.:

    "This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women."

    "To call Trump's attacks on @morningmika & @JoeNBC "unpresidential" hardly begins to describe the impropriety. Mr. President, please grow up."

    "Is there a parent in America who wouldn't punish their child for publicly humiliating a woman like this?"

    "Mr. President, it is incumbent upon ALL of us to tone down this divisive political rhetoric. #RestoreCivility"

    "Seriously? 1 week after calling for civility? Bullying women for how they look is insulting & damages the integrity of the office you hold."

    "Personal attacks on journalists are unacceptable."

    "@realDonaldTrump's tweets this morning were vile, sexist, and unbecoming of an American leader. What else is new?"

    "Common decency is obviously not part of @realDonaldTrump's character."

    "Responding to criticism w/ personal insults is not presidential. It's not even adult. POTUS must grow up, put the phone down, get to work"

    "Donald J. Trump: Cyberbully-In-Chief. https://t.co/CuipUgZulk"

    "I wish @realDonaldTrump would focus more on improving #WomensHealth and less on their appearance. #TheyGoLowWeGoHighhttps"

    "Vile. Sexist. Petty. Shameful. Unhinged. America deserves better."

    "Americans deserve a president, not a petty schoolyard bully. These sexist comments have no place in the @WhiteHouse. Unhinged and shameful."

    "The President's behavior is consistently beneath the dignity of the office he holds. Truly sad."

