The two-day operation used undercover agents to lure suspects who believed they were going to meet with a 13- to 15-year-old child for sex, and targeted online solicitation through social media, according to a news release issued by the BCA.

In addition to the arrests, law enforcement officials rescued 10 female human trafficking victims during the operation, including one juvenile, the news release said.

Fifteen men were arrested on suspicion of solicitation of a child, and two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of felony human trafficking. Charges are expected in the next few days, according to the news release.

All of the suspects are from the Twin Cities area and were booked into the Anoka County Jail.

The nine adult human trafficking victims were interviewed and released, while the juvenile victim was placed in protective custody in Anoka County, the news release said.

The Fridley Police Department, the Anoka County sheriff's office, the Plymouth Police Department and the Dakota County sheriff's office all assisted in the operation.