Abortion rate in Minnesota continues to stay fairly flat

The state Department of Health produces a report every year on abortions performed in Minnesota, including statistics on abortion providers, on the demographics of women obtaining abortions, and medical characteristics of the procedures. Here are some key figures from the 2016 report, released Friday:

• An increasing share of the state's abortions are performed at Planned Parenthood clinics. That organization performed 56 percent of Minnesota abortions in 2016, up from 28 percent in 2007.

• The most common reasons women cited for obtaining an abortion are a lack of desire to have children at this time and inability to afford children. More than 5 percent of women cited risks to their physical or emotional health. Around 1 percent cited fetal anomalies while small numbers said they wanted an abortion because the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest.

• Around 10 percent of total abortions were obtained by women younger than 20. Younger women in Minnesota are in general less likely to carry a pregnancy to term than women over 25, who account for more than 80 percent of all live births in the state.

• African-American women are more likely to obtain an abortion than any other racial group in Minnesota, though all groups have seen declines in the rate of abortions per 100 live births in the past two decades.