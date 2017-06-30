Road construction work advances in Worthington
WORTHINGTON — The city of Worthington has released a new construction schedule for ongoing street work in the community.
The information includes:
- Elmwood Avenue water main reconstruction from West Clary Street to Liberty Drive. Pipe work continues on Elmwood Avenue, with work nearing Olander Street and will continue to proceed south toward Liberty Drive.
- Fifth Avenue concrete pavement work from 12th Street to 14th Street begins Wednesday with concrete pavement and sidewalk ramp work.
- Rose Avenue concrete restoration work from Clary Street to Dover Street will tentatively begin Wednesday.
- McMillan Street improvements, including street reconstruction with a sidewalk and trail, from Ryan’s Road to Oxford Street continues in Phase 1, with work from Ryan’s Road to south of Stower Drive.
- Sanitary sewer concrete pavement restoration in various locations continues, with the following tentatively scheduled for the week of July 5: Seventh Avenue at 14th Street; in front of 805 Burlington Ave., between Miller and Clary streets; in front of 1518 Dover St., between Burlington and Grand avenues; and in front of 1645 South Shore Dr., west of Pleasant Avenue.