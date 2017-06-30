Shots fired in road rage incident in Sioux Falls

Police Sgt. Nick Cook said they were called to an incident where shots were fired about 5 p.m. and learned that two vehicles were involved.

An investigation revealed that Keana Gray of nearby Renner, S.D., shot at the other vehicle near North Minnesota Avenue and 60th St. N., police said.

The two vehicles then stopped near Cliff Avenue and 60th St. N. where Gray is accused of getting out of the vehicle and firing two additional shots near the second vehicle.

Gray was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

No injuries were reported. A firearm was recovered at the scene.