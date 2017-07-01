Threads and Decor buys downtown storefront

Well, no more.

Solt has purchased the former Center Sports building at 316 10th St., in downtown Worthington, and will relocate Threads and Decor LLC., her upscale consignment shop, to the new location this weekend. She plans to open for business downtown on Wednesday.

“It will be eight times the space,” said Solt, who had been keeping the news top secret to pull off a big surprise.

Solt said she’d been looking for a new location for her business for at least a year.

“We were actually looking at several other locations,” she said. “Center Sports just became the ideal space through our research and discovery.”

Solt said work began inside the former sporting goods storefront one week ago, with repainting already complete, racks removed and a vision mapped out for Threads and Decor’s offerings.

“I’m super excited to be downtown and to be a part of the Retail Committee (through the Chamber of Commerce),” she added.

With already five times more inventory than she had space to display in her Diagonal Road location, Solt is eager to bring everything together in a much larger store.

“We will be acquiring more once we get there and we also plan to expand what we have,” she said.

Threads and Decor carries clothing for the entire family, from babies and children to juniors, women, plus size and menswear. With the expanded space, she’s now planning to add maternity clothing and sporting goods items, from clothing and shoes to sports equipment.

“We’re also planning to expand into furniture,” she said. “We want to keep upscale consignment, so I’m looking to expand into dining room tables, corner hutches, arm chairs — things like that — and couches that are like new and in style. We’ll be very selective on that.”

While all of the inventory is consigned, Solt said she also has vendors, including OH-SNAP! and Paparazzi jewelry lines. Barn Fresh, a shop featuring antique and repurposed items near Adrian, also has items for sale at Threads and Decor.

“We always take like-new and brand name items,” Solt said. “We always keep our style within the last two years so it’s still resellable and high quality.”

Consignments will be taken daily at the new location, and as she prepares to move, Solt is offering a moving sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today with 60 percent off all clothing, shoes and accessories.

Starting with its opening on 10th Street on Wednesday, Threads and Decor’s new hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours extended to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Solt plans to add two new employees with the move.

“I’m very excited to be on 10th Street so the public is aware we’re really a part of Worthington and we have something to offer our residents,” she said.