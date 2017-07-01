Regulators get 'mixed message' from refinery developer

Meanwhile, Meridian Energy Group continues to solicit investments for the proposed $900 million Davis Refinery. The company showed $8.5 million of a $30 million early investment goal raised as of June 1, according to filings with the North Dakota Securities Department, but wouldn't comment further on fundraising.

The project, which, if built, would be first full-phase refinery constructed in the past 50 years, has drawn opposition from those who say a refinery doesn't belong 3 miles from a national park, while the local county commission supports the economic development.

Valerie Naylor, former park superintendent, is among opponents who would like to see a broader review of the proposal. Currently, North Dakota agencies are considering a water permit and an air quality permit, but there is no review of the entire project.

"It's not a holistic approach. Each permit is sort of separate," said Naylor, a consultant for the National Parks Conservation Association. "But you have to look at the whole picture. The whole project is more than the sum of its parts."

The North Dakota Public Service Commission could provide this review, but the company has not applied for a permit despite urgings from the agency.

Refineries that process 50,000 barrels of oil per day are required to be sited by the PSC, which conducts a review focused on the location, impact on the environment and orderly development of natural resources.

Meridian is telling investors, two state agencies and Billings County officials that the Davis Refinery will expand to 55,000 barrels per day, a size that triggers PSC approval before construction can begin.

However, the startup company headquartered in Irvine, Calif., has told the PSC it plans to build a small refinery to process 27,500 barrels of oil per day.

"It's really a mixed message from the company," said Commissioner Julie Fedorchak. "They're telling us one thing directly and telling a whole bunch of other audiences something very different."

In correspondence obtained by The Bismarck Tribune, attorney Lawrence Bender wrote on behalf of Meridian on March 24 that the company "does not presently have any designs or plans to propose a refinery with capacity beyond 27,500 barrels of oil per day."

However, the Davis Refinery website states: "Meridian has conducted significant engineering on the full refinery" and the expansion is expected 18 to 24 months after the initial phase of the refinery is complete.

In addition, Meridian CEO William Prentice told investors in a webinar earlier this year that a third phase is planned for the Davis Refinery that will involve another expansion.

"We fully expect that the finalized refinery will be well above 55,000 barrels per day in capacity," Prentice said in the webinar from the first quarter of 2017.

Fedorchak said she'd like the company to come forward and apply for a permit. She said she continues to talk to staff and the agency's attorneys to see if there's anything further they can do to urge Meridian to apply.

Otherwise, when the company is ready to expand, it would apply for a siting permit for a refinery that is already constructed.

"I do wish, that if the company has plans to exceed the threshold and trigger the siting law, that they would do that on the front end," Fedorchak said. "I think it would be a more productive way to move forward, and I think the citizens would feel better about it."

Prentice said in a statement to The Bismarck Tribune the initial phase of the refinery is "too small to warrant Public Service Commission attention."

"There is simply no reason to go to the PSC at all since we are focusing now on the initial phase — we will cross all phase 2 bridges when we come to them," he said.