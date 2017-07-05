That passion has taken 24-year-old makeup artist Taylor Schulte a long way — from her hometown of Wahpeton to makeup designory school in New York City, to a special-effects job in Los Angeles, and now, to Australia.

Taylor was selected as one of eight finalist for the 2017 Battle of the Brushes Character/Prosthetic Competition at the International Make-Up Artist Trade Show, the makeup world's biggest gathering July 22 in Sydney, Australia.

"I was in complete shock," Taylor said about being invited. "I don't even remember the conversation I had with my parents when I called them as soon as I found out. [I thought] 'there are so many talented artists in the world, so many people entered. I honestly think this could change the course of my career in an incredible way'."

Taylor graduated from Wahpeton High School in 2010 and attended Josef's School of Hair Design in Fargo for Cosmetology and Skin Esthetic. After graduation, Stephanie Briggs hired her as a hair stylist at a salon and tattoo shop in Wahpeton called The Bodyshop.

"She was wonderful with her clients. She had such a passion for the industry, and that shined," Briggs said. "She always wanted to learn."

When Briggs decided to close the salon in 2013, she recommended Taylor for a teaching position at Josef's in Grand Forks. There, Taylor became a licensed Cosmetology and Skin Esthetics Instructor and taught for two and a half years before continuing her education at Make-up Designory (MUD) in New York City.

"It was kind of a leap for her to go to New York," her father said. "You come from a town the size of Wahpeton, where you got 8,000 people, to a city where you have six lanes of traffic, bumper-to-bumper."

But heavy traffic didn't stop Taylor, who moved to Los Angeles following her 2016 graduation from the Master Artistry Program at MUD.

"We drove her out there ... and my goal was, boy, I hope she has a job in a couple months," Tim said. "She had a job interview and a job offer before we left."

Taylor took a position working in a special-effects lab at Fractured FX Inc., a business that designs special makeup effects and specialty costumes.

"I've always had a fascination with makeup, and I've always been a movie-lover," Taylor said, adding that the two passions fit well together at Fractured FX, where she currently works in a foam room making appliances for a motion pictures superhero film.

Taylor had heard of "Battle of the Brushes" while attending MUD, and she was told hundreds of makeup artists compete each year. The competition, put on by Make-Up Artist Magazine, is for new makeup artists less than a year out of school.

Taylor said the process of entering was fairly simple. She sent in her biography and eight photographs of her work to Make-Up Artist Magazine, and waited.

A month and a half later, Taylor was informed that she was a finalist.

"I knew that girl was destined for big things. Her scope of talent is amazing," Briggs said. "Taylor had goals and she set out to achieve every one of them, and she has."

The theme of this year's Australia competition is "Guardians of the Galaxy." On competition day, finalists will be given three hours to create a character with their models inspired from a character in the movie "Guardians of the Galaxy." Taylor plans to use a male model to create a character inspired by the Ravagers, a group of "space pirates" in the movie.

"So, I basically have a month to create a character design, practice, fabricate a costume and figure out a way to get to Australia," Taylor said. "Very short notice, but it'll be so worth it."

Competing will allow Taylor to network with fellow artists and publicize her work, as the event is attended and followed on social media by thousands.

It has already given Taylor the opportunity to meet an inspiration of hers, Oscar-award-winning makeup artist Joel Harlow, who is Johnny Depp's personal makeup artist and originally from Grand Forks.

"Hopefully I can follow in his footsteps and bring it home for North Dakota," Taylor said.