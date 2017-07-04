A 2002 Chevrolet pickup collided with a 1998 Subaru Forester on Interstate 90 near Brandon about 2 a.m. on Friday.

The Subaru’s driver, Anna Mason, 38 and passenger, Shannon Fischer, 44, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Both are from Sioux Falls, S.D.

The third occupant, an 11-year-old female, received serious non-life threatening injuries. Because she is a juvenile, her name is not being released.

Joshua Vortherms, 39, Adrian, Minn., was driving the pickup. He was not wearing a seatbelt and received life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

(FNS)