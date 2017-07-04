If she had to choose a place by looking at a world map, though, it wouldn’t have been the island of Aunu’u — for the simple reason she couldn’t find it on a map of the world.

Aunu’u is a 374-acre island situated off the eastern coast of American Samoa. Surrounded by the beautiful azure waters of the South Pacific, American Samoa is a more than 18-hour commute by air from Drenth’s hometown of Ellsworth. Then, there’s the potentially nerve-wracking 15-minute boat ride from the mainland to the outer island.

The first time Drenth journeyed to the island on what she termed a “sketchy” watercraft, she thought, “What did I get myself into?” Three boats operate from about 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, hauling people to and from the mainland — up to 15 at a time on busy days. Warned that whales like to try to flip the boats, the one time Drenth saw a whale during a commute, the driver told them all to stay quiet and hold on as he pushed the boat into high gear.

“Their solution is to go really fast,” Drenth said.

Far from home

Drenth, a 2012 graduate of Ellsworth High School, earned her degree in elementary education from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. Throughout her senior year of college, she searched for opportunities to teach abroad, but was interested only in a one-year contract, rather than the two- to five-year contracts most countries offered.

Just months before graduation, she learned of a one-year opportunity through World Teach, a program that connects teachers with students in the Pacific islands.

“I signed up in April 2016 and two weeks later I was already accepted and they wanted my decision in a week,” shared Drenth.

Breaking the news to her parents, Lyndon and Nancy Drenth of rural Ellsworth, was about as difficult as choosing to go.

“Mom asked, ‘Could you chose somewhere closer?’” said Drenth. After a bit of research on American Samoa and Aunu’u, they supported her decision.

Drenth left the comfort of all things familiar early last August, destined for an adventure into the unknown.

“They didn’t tell me where I was going to live, what classes I’d be teaching, or if I’d have internet to be able to talk to my family,” she said.

Drenth was relieved when she saw the relatively Americanized house with a stove, refrigerator, washing machine and three bedrooms — one for each of the three World Teachers to spend the school year on Aunu’u. Her roommates hailed from New Hampshire and Alabama, and neither were trained as teachers. One was an art major and the other had a degree in criminal justice.

“We were the only white people on the island,” shared Drenth. The entire population of Aunu’u is 476 people, and they were all excited to have American teachers come to their island. It had been five or six years since they’d last had a World Teach teacher stay there.

“All of the kids knew our names before we got there,” Drenth said. “The kids were peaking in our house through the shutters. It wasn’t uncommon for someone to come and knock on my window and talk to me.

“They’re all like a big family there,” she added. “I loved that everybody had that family sense. They always took care of us.”

During the entire first month of their stay, Drenth and her fellow American teachers didn’t have to make supper — they were invited to the homes of many of their students, as well as others, for the evening meal.

Teaching and learning

English is supposed to be the primary language on Aunu’u, and while the students knew more English than their parents, they also spoke in Samoa.

“I had three students who could speak English very well, four or five knew English (but didn’t understand it well) and I had three who did not know English at all,” said Drenth, who didn’t know any Samoan. “Over the year it got a lot better, but it was challenging.”

Drenth taught the eighth grade, leading classes in English, social studies, science, math, art, physical education, health and music. Samoan teachers taught other classes. Their school had no air conditioning, and with the temperatures usually rising to 95 degrees — with 90 percent humidity — early outs were common.

“The classrooms were like saunas,” Drenth said. It took a couple of months for her to adjust to the heat.

Because of the varying reading levels of her students, Drenth offered tutoring after school. She started them out with a first-grade reading level book, and they worked their way up during the school year.

One student in particular, Patrick, started the school year unable to speak any English. With tutoring and patience, Drenth found success — and learned some Samoan in the process.

“At the end of the year, he read a whole book all by himself,” said Drenth, a noticeable pride in her voice.

Special deliveries

With no grocery store on the island of Aunu’u, a boat ride to the mainland was a necessity once a month. Drenth said it took a lot of planning, because after the boat ride, she’d have to catch a bus to the town of Nuuuli, do her shopping and make the bus ride back to the boat. If one didn’t arrive before the last ride at 5 p.m., they were stuck on the mainland — and vice-versa if they visited the island.

What she couldn’t find on the mainland — things like her contact solution, her favorite snacks and certain school supplies — were mailed in care packages from home.

“My church (Bethel Reformed, south of Ellsworth) had actually donated a whole bunch of school supplies before I left,” Drenth said. Any packages from home took about a month to arrive on Aunu’u.

“My grandma, she’d send me packages full of bars that would keep pretty good and she’d send me packages of chocolate chips,” Drenth shared. “It was so hot there, they’d already be melted.”

The packages from her grandma were filled with letters of the goings-on back home — 40 to 50 letters, all three to four pages long, were received during Drenth’s 11 months on Aunu’u.

“It was always nice because then I felt like I was part of home even being so far away,” she said.

Every Saturday morning, Drenth would Facetime with her mom, and at Christmas, she watched her family open their gifts while her face appeared to them on a cellphone centrally placed on the coffee table.

“Christmas was hard,” Drenth said. “It didn’t feel like Christmas.”

She spent the holiday in New Zealand with one of her roommates.

Making plans

Drenth returned to Ellsworth June 17, and now talks of missing her Samoan family much like she missed her own family while she was away.

She wants to return to Aunu’u, and if her application is accepted to be a contract teacher this next school year, her dream will come true.

“It was really hard to leave — I was so attached to my kids,” she said. “This is the longest I’ve been away from them.”

Drenth was told she may not hear a response about her application until two weeks before they’d want her to return to Aunu’u. So, she’s making plans for her return and organizing more school supplies. This time, her parents are “more OK” with her plans.

“My parents visited in January, they met some of the locals,” Drenth shared. “They weren’t surprised when I said I wanted to reapply and go back.

“I really like it there and I love the island,” she said.

Does she have plans to put down roots on Aunu’u?

“I love the kids and I love the culture, but it’s so far away from home,” Drenth replied. “I don’t think I want to be that far away from home for the rest of my life.”

Drenth wrote about her experiences while on Aunu’u, and people are welcome to read more about her stay by visiting abbyinsamoa.blogspot.com.