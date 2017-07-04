Search
    Luverne celebrates Fourth at The Lake

    By Julie Buntjer Today at 8:05 p.m.
    Amira Cowell, 11, of Luverne, tests her balance during the practice round of the key log rolling event at Luverne's Fourth at the Lake celebration Tuesday. (Julie Buntjer / The Globe)1 / 6
    Six-year-old Tenlee Pick of Luverne earned second place in her age division in the sand castle contest for kids. (Julie Buntjer / The Globe)2 / 6
    Dozens of kids found relief from the heat at The Lake in Luverne Tuesday, where they could test out kayaks, jump off the dock and just stay cool. (Julie Buntjer / The Globe)3 / 6
    From building sand castles to tossing beanbags, kayaking or finding ways to keep cool, Luverne's annual Fourth at The Lake was a hit. (Julie Buntjer / The Globe)4 / 6
    A pair of kids jump off the end of the dock into The Lake Tuesday in Luverne during the Fourth at The Lake celebration. (Julie Buntjer / The Globe)5 / 6
    Adam Ask (left) and Jackson Rysdam, both 11, put the finishing touches on their sand castle during the sand castle building contest for kids Tuesday in Luverne. The team won second place in their age division. (Julie Buntjer / The Globe)6 / 6
    Julie Buntjer

    Julie Buntjer joined the Globe newsroom in December 2003, after working more than nine years for weekly newspapers. A native of Worthington and graduate of Worthington High School, then-Worthington Community College and South Dakota State University, she has a bachelor's degree in agriculture journalism. At The Globe, Julie covers the agricultural beat, as well as Nobles County government, watersheds, community news and feature stories. In her spare time, she enjoys needlework (cross-stitch and hardanger embroidery), reading, travel, fishing and spending time with family. Find more of her stories of farm life, family and various other tidbits at farmbleat.areavoices.com.

    JBuntjer@dglobe.com
    (507) 376-7330
