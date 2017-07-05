Front Porch Music Series returning in Slayton

This summer’s lineup includes returning artists, local favorites and an award-winning barbershop quartet.

Kicking off the summer events July 20 will be MapleStreet, a folk/bluegrass/rock fusion band from Slayton. MapleStreet started as a father-son duo and soon developed into something bigger with the addition of new members.The band will release their “Let Them Eat Grass” EP this month.

On July 27, sit back and enjoy the Roots of Oak Band, a newly renamed band featuring Gale Otto, Glenn Anderson and Reid Kimball who play classic folk/rock/bluegrass/country melodies. This band keeps it unique with a variety of instruments including guitars, banjos, harmonicas and dulcimers to keep feet stomping throughout the evening.

Wrapping up the summer season on Aug. 3 will be Kordal Kombat, an award-winning a capella barbershop quartet. This group has performed all over the North American continent and delivers a fun, high-energy performance that comes with a variety of great music and lots of laughs for all ages.

The Murray County Historical Society will serve popcorn and lemonade during the concerts. A freewill donation basket will be passed during each concert to help pay for this great entertainment, as well as ongoing updates to the Dinehart House.

In case of rain, the concerts will take place in the 4-H Building at the Murray County Fairgrounds.

The concerts are family friendly, so bring the kids, a blanket, or some lawn chairs.