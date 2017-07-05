Lewis & Clark awards pipeline contract

“Along with a meter building and reservoir that we will be bidding in the coming months, this pipeline will allow Worthington to receive long-awaited water from Lewis & Clark by the end of 2018,” Lewis & Clark Executive Director Troy Larson said.

The amount originally budgeted for this work, as indexed for inflation, was $12,997,100.

“We were very pleased to have yet another project where the low bid was well under budget because this impacts our federal funding ceiling,” Larson explained. “All of us at Lewis & Clark, including our engineers, are working very hard to ensure construction of the entire system does not exceed our federal funding ceiling, so each project that comes in under budget gets us closer to that goal.”