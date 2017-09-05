Paycheck to be picked Wednesday
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Paycheck Race Team will be selecting Paycheck at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in Brewster. The public is encouraged to attend and help the Worthington Race Team select the winning turkey.
At 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 on 10th Street, Paycheck and Ruby Begonia will renew their rivalry that began in 1973. Paycheck is Worthington’s entry, and Ruby Begonia is Cuero, Texas’ turkey. The winning city each year receives the three-foot-tall walnut and gold “Traveling Turkey Trophy of Tumultuous Triumph.” To the loser goes the “Circulating Consolation Cup of Consummate Commiseration.”