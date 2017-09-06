Rain delays may mean messy site for KTD festival

A multitude of rainy days last month, though, has delayed progress, and it’s looking now like the work will not be completed in time for the Sept. 15-16 KTD festivities.

Nobles County Administrator Tom Johnson said he’s lost his optimism about the work being completed before thousands gather downtown next week. He has a meeting scheduled for this morning with contractors on the project.

“They’ve lost … work days, and their contract deadline moves when it’s inclement weather,” Johnson said Tuesday.

While much of the area that is torn up on the grounds isn’t used for the KTD festival, Johnson said one of the concerns is the county’s gravel parking lot on Ninth Street, which was to be the site for the barbecue cook-off. The lot is being used for storage of fill from the Government Center.

Contractors have been putting in long days to try to catch up on the workload.

“We hope for some nice weather for the next week and a half,” Johnson said.

During Tuesday morning’s meeting of the county board, Johnson said another change order was needed for the project. Among the additional costs were the removal of three trees along Third Avenue, improvements to the drainage around the building and new rebar for steps leading to the building. Commissioners approved $5,800 for the additional work.

In other action, the board:

Received an update from Finance Director Jerry Vyskocil on the 2018 budget. The budget committee and staff continue to work on the budget. Thus far, they have a budget that represents a 5.94 percent levy increase. County commissioners will likely set the not-to-exceed levy at their Sept. 19 board meeting.

Approved final payment of $70,209.35 to Midwest Contracting, LLC, Marshall, for replacement of four township bridges in 2016.

Approved the first payment of $132,582 to Ideal Landscape and Design Inc. for work on the Nobles County Government Center landscaping project.

Awarded a contract to Gag Sheet Metal, New Ulm, to complete the partial re-roofing of the public works facility. Gag submitted the lowest of four bids received, at a base bid of $64,370 and an alternate price of $2,400 to remove an existing chimney.

Presented the August Excellence in Performance award to Tammy Fishel, income maintenance supervisor with Nobles County Community Services.

Recognized Karen Bullerman, registered nurse with Nobles County Community Services, for 20 years of service.

Approved five-year property tax abatements through the Nobles Home Initiative for Scott and Michelle Brunk to construct a new home at 28210 200th St., Reading, and for Don and Helen Brands to construct a new home at 29261 260th St., Worthington.

Approved, upon recommendation from the county’s Planning Commission, a conditional use permit for Jose Vasquez to operate an auto repair and storage business in the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 23, Elk Township, and for Lismore Cooperative Telephone Co., Lismore, to erect a 300-foot communication tower on land owned by Ahlers Holdings LLC, in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 13, Seward Township. Commissioner Justin Ahlers recused himself from the vote due to his involvement in Ahlers Holdings, while Commissioner Gene Metz recused himself from the vote due to his involvement with LCTC.

Declared a 20- by 22-foot, two-stall garage on the site of Adrian’s county shop as surplus property. The garage will be sold if there is no interest among other county entities, such as the parks department.

Approved a draft ordinance outlining administrative penalties for non-compliance with the buffer law. The ordinance will be reviewed by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources and then be sent back to Nobles County for a public review sometime later this year.