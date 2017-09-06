Planning commission backs permits for new housing units

The Worthington Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval for a preliminary plat and planned unit development for 12 residential units that run along the east side of GreatLIFE Worthington, on the corner of Oxford Street and Crailsheim Drive.

The current plan is to have provide six twin homes and six single-family homes. The plat could support up to 22 housing units in total.

The apartments are being done by GL Development MN and Thomas Walsh. Preliminary plans show a shared driveway running parallel to Crailsheim Drive, including two access points to the street.

Several Worthington residents that live nearby expressed concern that traffic could become extreme, especially if a new high school is built on North Crailsheim Road, and noted the road should be widened and given turn lanes.

The commission approved conditional use permits (CUP) for two other noteworthy projects Tuesday. All approvals function as a recommendation to the Worthington City Council, which has the final vote on the measures.

New ALC/Gymnastics Facility

The commission approved a CUP for a new shared-use building that will be used for District 518’s Alternative Learning Program (ALC) as well as gymnastics programming.

The proposed one-story, 45,000-square-foot building will have a capacity of 140 students, with space for classrooms, labs and other learning areas. It will also hold a full-size, 10,500-square-foot gymnasium, along with locker rooms, a spectator seating area and space for equipment.

The building will be located off of North Crailsheim Road and Vogt Park. The new high school is planned to be built right next to the facility.

AmCon expansion

Commission members approved a CUP for a new prefabricated steel silo from AmCon Concrete Products. The new silo, 35 feet high and 8.8 feet long, will be located at the company’s current plant on 409 Oxford Street.

Marv Spomer, owner of Spomer Classics, voiced his concerns about the amount of dust in the area, as much of AmCon’s property and that of other businesses are supported by gravel roads. He argued more additions would bring more trucks, and thus, even more dust.

“It’s impossible to keep a vehicle clean in that area of Worthington,” Spomer said. “It sounds like the business is growing, which is wonderful, but along with this let’s get problem solved in that area.”

Commission members said they were only at the meeting to discuss the permits, but generally agreed with Spomer. They said his comments will be referred to city council.

Several commission members wondered if the area should be zoned to allow such development, but that discussion was for another day.