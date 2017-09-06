Nicholas Orion Carlson, 35, of Farmington, was charged Sept. 6 with attempted second-degree murder with intent to kill, first-degree assault and second-degree assault — all felonies. The attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a Farmington residence shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on a report that a woman has been shot by her boyfriend. There officers found the woman lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where it was determined she had been shot four times and sustained several injuries, including an abdominal injury that required emergency surgery.

The alleged shooter, later identified as Carlson, was reportedly still inside the residence when officers arrived. Carlson exited the house after approximately 40 minutes and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Carlson made his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday. Bail was set at $1 million

without conditions and $500,000 with conditions by Dakota County District Court Judge

Jerome Abrams. Carlson’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 19 in Hastings.