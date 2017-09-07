Library book sale set in Jackson

Proceeds of the event provide supplemental funds for programs, materials, and other extras for the Jackson, Lakefield and Heron Lake libraries. In addition, matching funds will be provided by Modern Woodmen.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 21; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23. On Saturday, book lovers will be able to fill a bag with books for just $3.

A presale for Friends of the Library members will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Anyone can become eligible for the presale by joining the Jackson County Friends of the Library, either in advance or at the sale.

For more information about the sale, or the Jackson County Friends of the Library, call (507) 847-4748.