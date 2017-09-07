Falls prevention classes offered

The eight-week class series will help participants increase their confidence and self-management skills to prevent falls. Goal setting, problem solving and gentle exercises to increase balance, flexibility and lower body strength will be included.

Classes will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 14, and continuing Sept. 21, Oct. 3, 12, 17, 24 and 31 and Nov. 7, at the Round Lake Community Center, 445 Harrison St., Round Lake. To register, call ACE of SW Minnesota/Nobles County at 295-5262.