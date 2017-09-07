One Day MBA workshop offered

The presenter, George Dierberger, president of Strategic Marketing Consultants, will discuss the key components of starting a business.

Topics will include the importance of mission/vision statements, brand strategy, situational analysis, use of social media, marketing tactics, legal issues, financial analysis and unique value propositions.

The One Day MBA workshop is a new addition to AURI’s Innovation Network Program, which

plans educational and networking events for the organization’s clients and partners. Its goal, as

well as that of the workshop, is to assist them with increasing their chances of success in today’s market. The workshop gives participants a hands-on opportunity to create their own business plans throughout the day.

To register, visit auri.org or https://events.r20.constantcontact.com. There is a fee to attend. For questions about registering, contact Nan Larson at nlarson@auri.org.