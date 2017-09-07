The three studies include an assessment of Worthington’s urban best management practices (BMPs), an evaluation of Lake Okabena’s carp population and an evaluation of carp management strategies. All of the work will be funded through the watershed district’s survey and data acquisition account, which was established with a special $50,000 levy in 2017.

Wenck Associates compiled the list of tasks at the OOWD’s request. The ultimate goal is to reduce the Total Maximum Daily Load in Lake Okabena and improve water quality.

The urban BMP assessment, estimated at $14,500, will use the watershed district’s existing diagnostic information to site and assess potential BMPs throughout the city of Worthington. The OOWD has already identified potential locations for stormwater projects, including the District 518 land recently purchased along Crailsheim Drive, Sunset Park, Slater Park, other city parks surrounding the lake and city-owned stormwater ponds.

Lake Okabena is on the state’s impaired waters list, and while projects have been implemented to reduce the amount of phosphorus and sediment reaching the lake — the Prairie View project is the latest to address nutrient loading — more work is needed.

