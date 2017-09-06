Worthington ‘Park Hop’ is Saturday

Participants will meet at Centennial Park at 8:15 a.m. for instructions and a send-off. The hop runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The event will have five designated parks to visit, and parkhoppers can go to any park in any order they wish. Each designated park will have its own unique experience for young parkhoppers.

There’s hula hoops, basketball, soccer and jump rope at Pleasant Park, chalk art at Kelly Park, three-legged races, potato sack races and cone races at Southwest Park, bubbles at Olson Park and music with Molly Bishop of Navigation Music Therapy at Chautauqua Park from 9 to 9:45 a.m. and 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Afterward, lunch will be served at Centennial Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., consisting of hot dogs, chips, cheese sticks, gogurt, cookies and water, all of which have been donated by the Optimist Club, Sanford, Hy-Vee, Fareway, Culligan, and Ocheda Dairy.

Lunch will be followed by a raffle drawing where parkhoppers can win gift baskets. Participants will get a stamp at each of the designated parks, and will be entered into the raffle if they collect all five. Kids will be given small prizes at each designated park.

A District 518 Early Childhood Family Education will be doing crafts from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Centennial Park. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., a Worthington Police Department D.A.R.E. officer will serve lunch, hand out stickers and allow kids and parents to check out police vehicles and ask questions.

The event has a social media aspect as well. Anyone having fun at a city park, whether it’s for the event or not, is encouraged to post about it, using the hashtags #worthingtonmnparks and #worthingtonparkhop.

Additionally, Snapchat users will be able to use a special filter while at the designated parks.

Event organizers hope the event will create momentum, and encourage more families to get outside and play at city parks.

“There’s some parks that people don’t go to on a regular basis and they have great playground equipment, so we just want to emphasis that you can go pretty much anywhere in town and find an awesome park to play at,” said Toni Brouillet, the event’s organizer.