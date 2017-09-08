Nobles County 4-H’ers compete at Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS — Dozens of Nobles County 4-H members exhibited projects and livestock at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair, which wrapped up Monday in Falcon Heights.
Following is a list of exhibitors, their projects and ribbon placings:
Beef, Foundation Simmental, junior yearling: Mackenzie Wagner, Red.
Beef, Commercial junior yearling: Emmett Bickett, Red.
Beef, Black Angus, registered spring calf: Madeline Wagner, Purple.
Beef, Black Angus, registered fall calf: Brynn Bullerman, Purple.
Beef, Prospect Steer Calf: Madison Cummings, Blue; Christopher Christians, Blue.
Beef, Market Steer Shorthorn, Registered: Christian Goedtke, Blue.
Beef Steer, Crossbred: Kalvin Ross, Blue; Taylor Ponto, Red
Chef for a Day: Cassidy Madison, Alysha Wieneke, Jessica Darling, Karissa Bickett, Abigail Reetz, Skylar Fisher and Lauren Madison, participation.
Child and Family Development, Grades 6-8: Skylar Fisher, Blue.
Clothes You Make, Grades 6-8: Cheyenna John, Red.
Club Banner: Indian Lake Progressives, Blue.
Community Pride: Grand Prairie Rockets, Joshua Horn, Blue.
Community Pride: Okabena Bees, Alyssa Lira, Blue.
Computer, Grades 9+: Jonathan Horn, Blue.
Crafts, Grades 9+: Anya Hartzler, Blue.
Dairy, Milking Shorthorn fall calf: Austin Henning, Red.
Dairy, Holstein grade winter calf: Karen Dykstra, Red; Jacob Henning, Red.
Dairy, Holstein grade fall calf: Trent Dykstra, Red.
Dairy, Holstein grade summer yearling: Carl Dykstra, Red.
Dairy Goat, Nigerian Dwarf dry yearling doe: Hannah Henning, blue.
Dairy Steer, Purebred: Chad Buntjer, Red.
Electric, Grades 6-8: Tanner Hennings, Blue.
Exploring Animals, Grades 6-8: Hannah Henning, Red.
Exploring Animals, Grades 9+: Kelsey Fuerstenberg, blue; Brittany Lais, Blue.
Fine Arts, Grades 6-8: Alysha Wieneke, Blue.
Fine Arts, Grades 9+: Kendra Frodermann, Blue.
Flower Gardening, Grades 6-8: Joshua Horn, Blue.
Food & Nutrition, Grades 6-8: Karissa Bickett, Blue.
Food Preservation, Grades 6-8: Cassidy Madison, Blue.
Health, Grades 6-8: Lauren Madison, Blue.
Home Environment, Grades 6-8: Abigail Reetz, Blue.
Illustrated presentation: Luke Gordon, Red.
Performing Arts, Grades 9+: Sarah Spieker, Blue.
Photography (Elements), Grades 6-8: Madelyn Kremer, Blue; Faith White, Blue.
Photography (Elements), Grades 9+: Blaine Doeden, Blue
Plant & Soil Science, Grades 9+: Dakota John, Blue.
Potatoes, Grades 9+: Jessica Darling, Blue.
Poultry poster, Grades 6-8: Faith White, Purple.
Rabbit poster, Grades 6-8: Faith White, White.
Rabbit, Mini Rex senior buck: Faith White, Red.
Rabbit, Other Small Breed Senior Doe: Kasey Solma, Red.
Safety, Grades 9+: Beau Loosbrock, Blue.
Science of Animals poster: Jacob Henning, Red.
Self-Determined, Grades 6-8: Ethan Haberman, Blue.
Self-Determined, Grades 9+: Chloe Bents, Blue.
Sheep, commercial black face January ewe lamb: Claire Hoffman, Red.
Sheep, black face ewe lamb: Christine Frodermann, Blue.
Sheep, black face market lamb: Logan Barber, Blue; Paige Madison, Red.
Sheep, black face middleweight market lamb: Corrine Frodermann, Blue
Shooting Sports/Wildlife Management, Grades 6-8: Benjamin Dykema, Blue.
Shop, Grades 6-8: Grant Wieneke, Blue.
Small Engines, Grades 6-8: Jaden Hennings, Purple.
Small Grains & Legumes, Grades 6-8: Jacob Henning, Blue.
Swine, registered Spot February gilt: Karissa Bickett, Reserve Champion Spot Gilt.
Swine, registered Yorkshire February gilt: Kendra Frodermann, Red.
Swine, crossbred January gilt: Cooper McCoy, blue; fourth place breeding gilt showperson, intermediate division.
Swine, crossbred February gilt: Cheyenna John, Red.
Swine, crossbred lightweight market barrow: Kendrick Bickett, Blue; Dawson Frodermann, Blue.
Swine, crossbred middlweight market barrow: Nathan Goedtke, Blue; Riley Widboom, Blue.
Swine, market gilt: Leighton Gehl, Blue; Khloe Gehl, Red; Blake Madison, Red.
Veterinary Science, Grades 9+: Paige Madison, Red.
Water & Wetlands, Grades 9+: Blake Madison, Red.
Wildlife Biology, Grades 6-8: Brody Loosbrock, Red.