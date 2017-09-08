Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Nobles County 4-H’ers compete at Minnesota State Fair

    By The Globe Today at 3:02 p.m.
    Karissa Bickett, Worthington, earned reserve champion Spot Gilt at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair. (Special to The Globe)

    FALCON HEIGHTS — Dozens of Nobles County 4-H members exhibited projects and livestock at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair, which wrapped up Monday in Falcon Heights.

    Following is a list of exhibitors, their projects and ribbon placings:

    Beef, Foundation Simmental, junior yearling: Mackenzie Wagner, Red.

    Beef, Commercial junior yearling: Emmett Bickett, Red.

    Beef, Black Angus, registered spring calf: Madeline Wagner, Purple.

    Beef, Black Angus, registered fall calf: Brynn Bullerman, Purple.

    Beef, Prospect Steer Calf: Madison Cummings, Blue; Christopher Christians, Blue.

    Beef, Market Steer Shorthorn, Registered: Christian Goedtke, Blue.

    Beef Steer, Crossbred: Kalvin Ross, Blue; Taylor Ponto, Red

    Chef for a Day: Cassidy Madison, Alysha Wieneke, Jessica Darling, Karissa Bickett, Abigail Reetz, Skylar Fisher and Lauren Madison, participation.

    Child and Family Development, Grades 6-8: Skylar Fisher, Blue.

    Clothes You Make, Grades 6-8: Cheyenna John, Red.

    Club Banner: Indian Lake Progressives, Blue.

    Community Pride: Grand Prairie Rockets, Joshua Horn, Blue.

    Community Pride: Okabena Bees, Alyssa Lira, Blue.

    Computer, Grades 9+: Jonathan Horn, Blue.

    Crafts, Grades 9+: Anya Hartzler, Blue.

    Dairy, Milking Shorthorn fall calf: Austin Henning, Red.

    Dairy, Holstein grade winter calf: Karen Dykstra, Red; Jacob Henning, Red.

    Dairy, Holstein grade fall calf: Trent Dykstra, Red.

    Dairy, Holstein grade summer yearling: Carl Dykstra, Red.

    Dairy Goat, Nigerian Dwarf dry yearling doe: Hannah Henning, blue.

    Dairy Steer, Purebred: Chad Buntjer, Red.

    Electric, Grades 6-8: Tanner Hennings, Blue.

    Exploring Animals, Grades 6-8: Hannah Henning, Red.

    Exploring Animals, Grades 9+: Kelsey Fuerstenberg, blue; Brittany Lais, Blue.

    Fine Arts, Grades 6-8: Alysha Wieneke, Blue.

    Fine Arts, Grades 9+: Kendra Frodermann, Blue.

    Flower Gardening, Grades 6-8: Joshua Horn, Blue.

    Food & Nutrition, Grades 6-8: Karissa Bickett, Blue.

    Food Preservation, Grades 6-8: Cassidy Madison, Blue.

    Health, Grades 6-8: Lauren Madison, Blue.

    Home Environment, Grades 6-8: Abigail Reetz, Blue.

    Illustrated presentation: Luke Gordon, Red.

    Performing Arts, Grades 9+: Sarah Spieker, Blue.

    Photography (Elements), Grades 6-8: Madelyn Kremer, Blue; Faith White, Blue.

    Photography (Elements), Grades 9+: Blaine Doeden, Blue

    Plant & Soil Science, Grades 9+: Dakota John, Blue.

    Potatoes, Grades 9+: Jessica Darling, Blue.

    Poultry poster, Grades 6-8: Faith White, Purple.

    Rabbit poster, Grades 6-8: Faith White, White.

    Rabbit, Mini Rex senior buck: Faith White, Red.

    Rabbit, Other Small Breed Senior Doe: Kasey Solma, Red.

    Safety, Grades 9+: Beau Loosbrock, Blue.

    Science of Animals poster: Jacob Henning, Red.

    Self-Determined, Grades 6-8: Ethan Haberman, Blue.

    Self-Determined, Grades 9+: Chloe Bents, Blue.

    Sheep, commercial black face January ewe lamb: Claire Hoffman, Red.

    Sheep, black face ewe lamb: Christine Frodermann, Blue.

    Sheep, black face market lamb: Logan Barber, Blue; Paige Madison, Red.

    Sheep, black face middleweight market lamb: Corrine Frodermann, Blue

    Shooting Sports/Wildlife Management, Grades 6-8: Benjamin Dykema, Blue.

    Shop, Grades 6-8: Grant Wieneke, Blue.

    Small Engines, Grades 6-8: Jaden Hennings, Purple.

    Small Grains & Legumes, Grades 6-8: Jacob Henning, Blue.

    Swine, registered Spot February gilt: Karissa Bickett, Reserve Champion Spot Gilt.

    Swine, registered Yorkshire February gilt: Kendra Frodermann, Red.

    Swine, crossbred January gilt: Cooper McCoy, blue; fourth place breeding gilt showperson, intermediate division.

    Swine, crossbred February gilt: Cheyenna John, Red.

    Swine, crossbred lightweight market barrow: Kendrick Bickett, Blue; Dawson Frodermann, Blue.

    Swine, crossbred middlweight market barrow: Nathan Goedtke, Blue; Riley Widboom, Blue.

    Swine, market gilt: Leighton Gehl, Blue; Khloe Gehl, Red; Blake Madison, Red.

    Veterinary Science, Grades 9+: Paige Madison, Red.

    Water & Wetlands, Grades 9+: Blake Madison, Red.

    Wildlife Biology, Grades 6-8: Brody Loosbrock, Red.

    Explore related topics:NewsnewsNobles County4-hMinnesota State Fair
    Advertisement