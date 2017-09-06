The judgment from U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson throws out the suit brought in early 2016 by Sarah Rhodes of Moorhead naming officers Jamey Gahner and David Cochran, and former Chief Keith Ternes.

Rhodes' attorney, Timothy Lamb of Grand Forks, said a pipe used for smoking drugs was discarded by a different person driven in the same squad car just before Rhodes' arrest.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd, who became chief in late 2015 after the incident, said he strongly disagrees with the attorney's assertions.

"The case was dismissed for a reason," Todd said.

Lamb referenced the doctrine of qualified immunity, which protects government officials from liability for civil damages.

"If they do wrong, tough beans," he said. "They're immune from any civil prosecution, unless it's malicious or so way out of bounds."

Lamb said his client is considering an appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

He said a judge in a conservative state like North Dakota will almost always rule in favor of law enforcement in this situation.

"You almost have to go to appeals court to get a fair shake," Lamb said.

The case could end up being under Erickson's purview again because he's been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Rhodes, a single mother in her late 20s who works for a local bank, was stopped by police in June 2013 after they saw her car change lanes improperly and swerving.

She was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, and police later found a broken glass pipe on the floor of the police car she was transported in.

Lamb said the officer thought the pipe smelled of meth, so Rhodes was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Forensic tests showed the pipe was positive for marijuana, not meth, prompting prosecutors to reduce the charge to a Class A misdemeanor.

Lamb said a private investigator learned a man charged with meth possession had been in back of the same squad car two days prior to Rhodes' arrest, and that squad car video he obtained showed the man taking a pipe from his front shirt pocket and dropping it to the floor.

Rhodes was convicted of DUI, but prosecutors determined they couldn't prove she had possession of the drug pipe and the charge was dismissed.

Rhodes sued for mental anguish and a lost job promotion. She sought more than $100,000 in damages.

Lamb said an expert on squad car videos determined Fargo police didn't have a standard policy then for inspecting squad cars before and after an officer's shift.

Todd said while there wasn't written policy previously, officers were trained to inspect squad cars before their shift and the passenger area after a suspect is transported.

After Todd became police chief, he put such a policy in place, though he said it wasn't a direct result of the Rhodes case.

Todd said the officers named in the lawsuit remain on the force. Gahner is an intelligence detective and Cochran is a K-9 officer.

The city of Fargo originally referred the case to its insurance carrier, which retained a Grand Forks law firm to defend the city.

Fargo City Attorney Erik Johnson said the lawsuit has meant minimal cost to the city because of that insurance coverage.