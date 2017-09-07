Road closure planned at railroad crossing
BREWSTER — Access to the city of Brewster, off Minnesota 60 on County Road 1 (10th Street) will be closed starting Monday.
Improvements will be made to the New Vision Co-op railroad crossings. The existing timber panels will be removed, the tracks leveled and new concrete panels installed. The work is scheduled to take one week depending on the weather.
A designated detour will be signed using Minnesota 60, County State Aid Highway 47 (Zeh Avenue) and County State Aid Highway 14 (Second Avenue) on the north side of town.