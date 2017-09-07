The bus was on its way from Minneapolis to a training site near Fargo when the semi rear-ended the bus in the westbound lanes of the interstate between Albertville and Monticello, said Master Sgt. Eric Amidon, a spokesman for the 934th Air Lift Wing in Minneapolis.

The reservist seriously hurt was airlifted from the scene, but was reported to be conscious. He was Bob Preskorn, 41, of Hager City, Wis.

The others suffered possible injuries that were minor. There were 13 people on the bus, including the driver, Ryan Simpson, 30, of Peru, Ill., who wasn’t injured, said Amidon.

The eight listed by the State Patrol with possible minor injuries were Peter Bolle, 30, Cottage Grove, Minn.; Jacob Cisar, 23, Moose Lake, Minn.; Aaron Davies, 30, Madison, Wis.; Travis Doig, 29, San Angelo, Texas; John Fonder, 27, Lakeville, Minn.; Barton Hughes, 51, Blaine, Minn.; Thomas Jacobson, 31, :Pewaukee, Wis. and Chelsea Schattner, 25, Kansasville, Wis. They were not taken to the hospital.

The westbound semi, a 2017 Kenworth, struck the 2004 Thomas bus that was stopped in traffic in the right lane, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol.

After the bus was hit, the bus rolled and struck two other passenger vehicles that were also stopped in traffic.

The semi driver, Steven Bobo, 66, of Tomah, Wis., suffered minor injuries, while the people in the other two vehicles weren’t injured, Grabow said.

Drivers in the other two vehicles were Carlos Varela, 47, of Roberts, Wis., in a 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup and Abdullahi Abdi, 35, of St. Cloud, Minn., in a 2009 Kia Sedona.

The crash caused major traffic delays for at least 3.5 hours when a section of the interstate were shut down by the Minnesota Department of Transportation at noon Thursday, but the area had been cleared, with cleanup complete and all lanes opened by about 3:30 p.m, Grabow said.

Traffic was backed up to the Albertville Outlet Mall and Monticello exits throughout the afternoon.

A crash reconstruction was performed and the crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Grabow said.

The 934th Wing is the only Air Force Reserve unit in Minnesota, Amidon said. The unit is combat ready and is also known as the “Global Vikings.”

Its headquarters is just north of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport and the unit shares runways with the airport.