Quilters invited to help children in need
WORTHINGTON — A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota is calling area quilters, church groups or home sewers to learn how they can share their talents to children in need.
The local nonprofit will host Stitching Kindness with Myra Palmer at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at The Center for Active Living, 211 11th Street, Worthington.
Palmer will teach participants how to make backpacks and dolls for children in need.
A.C.E. will provide a collection of resources, including yarn, batting, material and polar fleece.