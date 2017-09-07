Lose something at the State Fair? Here's how to reclaim it

About 1,000 items were left behind by the nearly 2 million visitors at this year's State Fair. Over the next few weeks, fair staff will run a lost-and-found operation for those seeking to reclaim their lost belongings.

Phones and keys make up about 80 percent of lost items, but fair spokewoman Danielle Dullinger said the other 20 percent of items can be pretty bizarre. And then there are the headscratchers, she notes, like the abandoned wheelchairs.

In order to prevent people from falsely claiming items, the fair doesn't disclose the current year's lost-and-found collection. But in previous years, Fair staff have found:

• Dentures.

• Hearing aids.

• One shoe ("How do you leave the Fair with only one shoe?" Dullinger said).

• Lots of clothing, jewelry and water bottles.

• Caricatures ("We wonder what those people look like in real life," Dullinger said).

• Old-time photos.

• Strollers ("How do you lose a stroller?" Dullinger asked).

Until Friday, Sept. 8, the lost and found is located across from the West End Market on West Dan Patch Avenue. It's open from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

From Sept. 12 through Sept. 22, the lost and found will be in the Administration Two building, at 1312 Cosgrove St. near the main State Fair entrance. The hours there are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Items not claimed by Sept. 22 will be donated to various charities.

In order to be sure the rightful owners are collecting their items, Fair staff sometimes ask tough questions. If you lost your phone, for instance, be prepared to identify the type, case and other distinguishing factors. You'll probably also have to have someone call it.

"With your keys, make sure there is some kind of identifying factor on there, something that can help identify like a key chain. In a wallet, it's a great idea to put 'If lost, please call ___.' In your phone, between your phone and your case, you can put a Post-it with a number to call so you never see it or feel it," Dullinger said.