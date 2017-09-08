City offers street construction update

Work on the traffic signal at the McMillan Street and Oxford Street is also expected to begin during the week of Sept. 11. Drivers should watch for changes in signal operations while the signals are being updated. Signals will be switched to four-way flashing red for periods of time, and the signals will also be turned off and replaced with four-way stop signs at other times.

Signal updates will result in flashing yellow left-turn arrows to replace green balls for the permitted but not protected left turns. Protected left turn (green left arrow) cycles will also be added to the signal sequence for the traffic on McMillan Street approaching the intersection.

In other construction projects:

Concrete work began Wednesday for the Elmwood Avenue water main reconstruction project between West Clary Street and Liberty Drive and will continue for the next 10 days. Turf restoration will begin within two weeks of completion of pavement restoration.