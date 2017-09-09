Evening prairie tour scheduled for Thursday

Tom Sanders, local archaeologist, will lead the walking tour and discuss the Red Rock Prairie’s petroglyphs and the ancient quarry. This event is free and open to the public. Wear good walking shoes.

The Jeffers Petroglyphs Historic Site is located on Cottonwood County 2 around 15 miles north of Windom. For more information, contact Linda Fransen at the Cottonwood County Historical Society at (507) 831-1134 or e-mail cchs@windomnet.com.