DACA repeal could hurt Worthington residents

Trump said the repeal’s six-month delay would give Congress an opportunity to act on immigration reform to protect DACA recipients. If nothing is done, however, more than 6,000 Minnesotans and hundreds of Worthington residents could eventually find themselves at risk of deportation.

Alejandra Pinales arrived in Worthington at age 3. She’s now 20 years old, and hasn’t been back to Mexico since her parents brought her to the U.S. Her parents, siblings and a few cousins are the only family the DACA recipient has ever known.

A graduate of Worthington High School, Pinales recently started her third year at St. Cloud State University. Tuesday was stressful enough for the accounting major, as she had plenty of homework and exams to worry about, but the news of a DACA repeal pushed her over the edge.

“I just started tearing up because there’s a lot of immigrants — about 800,000 immigrants that have this — and it’s being taken away from people who have worked so hard to create opportunities for themselves,” Pinales said. “It’s like giving someone a gift, and then taking it right back … you don’t just take that away.”

Unable to shake the thought out of her head, Pinales didn’t make it to class Tuesday. Her professors were sympathetic, and her exams were postponed.

“They were really understanding, but for my part, I had no words,” Pinales said. “I was pretty much shocked at what was going on.”

For ‘DREAMers,’ arguably more important than the threat of deportation is the potential loss of a career path should DACA protections and work authorizations expire.

By providing children of undocumented immigrants with legal protection and work authorization, DACA has increased their economic opportunities. A survey of DACA beneficiaries conducted in 2016 found that more than 40 percent got their first job after being accepted into the program, and more than 60 percent got a different job with better pay.

Pinales could lose lose her on-campus job as community advisor once her permit expires. As a community advisor, Pinales is the go-to resource for residents of her dormitory hall, but more importantly, the full-time job allows Pinales to pay afford tuition, as well as room and board.

“I’ve had two previous jobs on campus, and I’ve always tried to work a lot while at school to be able to pay my tuition because I don't get financial aid,” Pinales said. “DACA also gives you a Social Security number and work permit. Once it expires, I’m not able to work anywhere.”

The Department of Homeland Security will recognize DACA authorizations until they expire at the end of their two-year lifespans. Pinales is one of roughly 275,000 DACA recipients whose permit expires in March 2019. At that point, she would be cut off from nearly every accounting job available.

“School and finishing my major, that’s my main focus right now — not having DACA, it would just ruin it all, all my hopes and dreams,” she said. “All that’s going to be on my mind is ... I have a deadline, I have a deadline to be in the U.S., and then I have to leave. And if I can’t work, why even finish my major?”

Without work authorization, things get complicated for undocumented immigrants. DACA recipients could potentially lose their jobs with companies that require work authorizations, and replacing them with jobs that are as high-paying could be difficult.

“That limits the number of places they can work — it depends the scrutiny the employer takes on checking IDs, or asking for documentation,” said Dale Moerke, field staff member for the West Area Labor Council-Red River Valley/AFL-CIO. “There’s a lot in the farm economy that aren’t checking on employee status like a bank would, or government employer.”

DACA recipients generally work in more skilled jobs than those without work authorization.

According to research from the Migration Policy Institute, DACA-eligible workers are more likely to work in sales and office jobs and less likely to work in construction, cleaning and maintenance jobs. The average age of a DACA recipient is 25.

In the Worthington area, where expanding businesses are always stressing about a lack of young and skilled workers, the ending of DACA work authorizations could tighten the workforce squeeze.

A recent study found 72 percent of DACA-eligible youths were pursuing higher education. At Minnesota West Community and Technical College, DREAMers are feeling much of the same anxiety as Pinales.

Minnesota West President Terry Gaalswyk said in a statement Thursday he was “very disappointed and deeply concerned with the potential impact to some of our students, their families and our communities regarding the DACA decision.”

Citing a position from the The American Association of Community Colleges, Gaalswyk said that without protection of DACA, students would face an uncertain future, including students in the Worthington area’s school districts and community colleges.

“Members of our cabinet met to review the current status of our students and discuss how best to support them during this period of uncertainty,” Gaalswyk said. “We have reached out to some students directly and will also be providing the entire student body with our understandings of this decision.”

Gaalswyk said he supported a federal solution to the decision, and would reach out to local community and school district leaders regarding their understanding and abilities to assist affected students and their families.

The program has the support of Democrats, including District 1 Rep. Tim Walz, who has urged Republicans in Congress to act in order to protect ‘DREAMers’ before six months pass.

“This moment requires them to put their country and human decency over politics and I stand ready to work with them,” Walz said Tuesday.

In the Worthington area, District 22B Rep. Rod Hamilton, R-Mountain Lake, on Friday said he was gathering Minnesota state legislators to send a bipartisan letter to Washington, D.C. in support of DACA.

Rep. Steve King, who represents District 4 in northwest Iowa, had a different stance on the issue, when asked by NBC News about where DACA recipients would go after the program ended.

“They came here to live in the shadows, and we’re not denying them that opportunity to live in the shadows,” King said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. have expressed support for the program, or something similar to it.

Regardless of Congressional action, the order will be challenged in court.

“DACA applicants relied on a promise by the federal government to allow them to live and work without fear of being deported if they came forward, paid a fee, passed a background check, and were deemed eligible after meeting certain requirements,” Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center said in a statement this week. “The National Immigration Law Center will vigorously defend their rights — in the courtroom, if necessary — should the government renege on that promise.”

Trump has tweeted he would revisit DACA if Congress does not legalize it in six months.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that Trump would sign the DREAM Act, a bill that would grant permanent residency for young, qualified undocumented immigrants, though Trump himself has not stated he would do so.