Paycheck looks to extend 25-19 edge over Ruby Begonia

1974: First heat — Paycheck, 57.3 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 56.3 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 28.3 seconds; Paycheck, 28.5 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1975: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, .06 seconds; Goferbroke, 1 minute, 10.75 seconds. Second heat —Ruby Begonia, 28.8 seconds; Paycheck, 1 minute, 2 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

1976: First heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 14.9 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 35 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 31.4 seconds; Paycheck, 36.5 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1977: First heat — Paycheck, 42.9 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 53.4 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 15.4 seconds; Paycheck, 25.6 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1978: First heat — Paycheck, 47 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 27 seconds. Second heat — Paycheck, 27 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 4.17 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1979: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 57.6 seconds; Paycheck, 2 minutes, 27 seconds. Second heat —Paycheck, 59 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 39 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

1980: First heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 24.9 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 54.9 seconds. Second heat —Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 35.3 seconds; Paycheck. 1 minute, 45.4 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1981: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 51.9 seconds; Paycheck, 1 minute, 21.9 seconds. Second heat — Paycheck, 33.65 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 59.7 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1982: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 43 seconds; Paycheck, 2 minutes, 58 seconds. Second heat —Paycheck, 31.27 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 31.65 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

1983: First heat — Paycheck, 26.2 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 51.1 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 14.39 seconds; Paycheck, 15.62 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1984: First heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 19.85 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 49.85 seconds. Second heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 11 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 15 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1985: First heat — Paycheck, 2 minutes, 8.93 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 48.04 seconds. Second heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 11 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 15 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1986: First heat — Paycheck, 3 minutes, 18 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 4 minutes, 44 seconds. Second heat —Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 6 seconds; Paycheck, 1 minute, 20 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1987: First heat — Paycheck, 54.22 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 26.68 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 8.65 seconds; Paycheck, 3 minutes, 85 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1988: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 16 seconds; Paycheck, 2 minutes, 55 seconds. Second heat —Paycheck, 1 minute, 20.88 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 10.88 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

1989: First heat — Paycheck, 31 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 3 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 50 seconds; Paycheck, 52 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1990: First heat — Paycheck, 2 minutes, 19.9 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 5 minutes, 30.63 seconds. Second heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 21.84 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 54.49 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1991: First heat — Paycheck, 2 minutes, 31,75 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 4 minutes, 39.55 seconds. Second heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 28 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 17 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1992: First heat — Paycheck, 2 minutes, 43.52 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 4 minutes, 49 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 11 seconds; Paycheck, 6 minutes, 39 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

1993: First heat — Paycheck, 3 minutes, 27 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 4 minutes, 9 seconds. Second heat —Paycheck, 31.59 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 46.4 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1994: First heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 21.16 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 29.97 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 11 seconds; Paycheck, 1 minute, 33 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

1995: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 7.24 seconds; Paycheck, 4 minutes, 26.77 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 6 minutes, 48.23 seconds; Paycheck, 9 minutes, 33.54 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

1996: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 30.5 seconds; Paycheck, 4 minutes, 18.29 seconds. Second heat — Paycheck, 43 seconds; Ruby Begonia 45 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

1997: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 44.46 seconds; Paycheck, 5 minutes, 12.39 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 33.03 seconds; Paycheck, 3 minutes, 45.39 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

1998: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 27.27 seconds; Paycheck, 2 minutes. 25.09 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 25 seconds; Paycheck, 3 minutes. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

1999: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 4 seconds; Paycheck, 1 minute, 10 seconds. Second heat — Paycheck, 48.27 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 57 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

2000: First heat — Paycheck, 3 minutes, 9 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 3 minutes, 55 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 59 seconds; Paycheck, 2 minutes, 55 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

2001: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 33.8 seconds; Paycheck, 5 minutes, 21.99 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 47.35 seconds; Paycheck, 4 minutes, 37 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

2002: First heat — Paycheck, 39.9 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 15.98 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 52 seconds; Paycheck, 1 minute, 58 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

2003: First heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 10.74 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 14.63 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 27 seconds; Paycheck, 2 minutes, 38 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

2004: First heat — Paycheck, 43 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 1 second. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 54 seconds; Paycheck, 1 minute, 44 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

2005: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 46 seconds; Paycheck, 2 minutes, 16 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 0008 seconds; Paycheck, 1 minute, 18 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

2006: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 5 seconds; Paycheck, 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 54 seconds; Paycheck, 1 minute, 47 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

2007: First heat — Paycheck, 57.85 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 4 minutes, 37.22 seconds. Second heat — Paycheck, 4 minutes, 48.22 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 5 minutes, 18.22 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

2008: First heat — Paycheck, 37.74 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 5.9 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia 1 minute, 30.5 seconds; Paycheck, 1 minute, 33.22 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

2009: First heat — Paycheck, 35.17 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 39.6 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 31.06 seconds; Paycheck, 36.58 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

2010: First heat — Paycheck, 37 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 40 seconds. Second heat — Paycheck, 29 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 50 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

2011: First heat — Paycheck, 27.7 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 4 minutes, 17 seconds. Second heat — Paycheck, 3 minutes, 38 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 4 minutes, 2 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

2012: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 2 minutes, 21.20 seconds; Paycheck, 4 minutes, 2.52 seconds. Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 54.21 seconds; Paycheck, 6 minutes, 56 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

2013: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 18.12 seconds; Paycheck, 5 minutes, 56.35 seconds; Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 7 seconds; Paycheck, 7 minutes, 37 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

2014: First heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 41.12 seconds; Paycheck, 1 minute, 47.17 seconds; Second heat — Ruby Begonia 1 minute, 39.06 seconds; Paycheck, 2 minutes, 32 seconds. Overall winner — Ruby Begonia.

2015: First heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 34.97 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 36.09 seconds; Second heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 23 seconds; Ruby Begonia 2 minutes, 36 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.

2016: First heat — Paycheck, 1 minute, 11.5 seconds; Ruby Begonia, 4 minutes, 22.8 seconds; Second heat — Ruby Begonia, 1 minute, 25 seconds; Paycheck 1 minutes, 36 seconds. Overall winner — Paycheck.