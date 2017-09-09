In an email to WDAY-TV reporter Sarah Rudlang, Matheny said that he "would not release any photos of Haisley Jo until she was in his care." Matheny has since posted the photos of Haisley Jo to his own personal Facebook page.

Matheny, along with Savanna's parents Norberta and Joe Greywind, saw their presumptive daughter and granddaughter for the first time on Aug. 30th, 10 days after LaFontaine-Greywind went missing.

Haisley Jo is being held in protective custody by Cass County Social Services until DNA results can confirm that Matheny and LaFontaine-Greywind are the parents.

LaFontaine-Greywind was expected to give birth to a child Sept. 20. LaFontaine-Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared on Saturday, Aug. 19, after going upstairs in her north Fargo apartment building to help a neighbor who asked her to model a dress the neighbor was sewing. She never returned.

Matheny and LaFontaine-Greywind, both members of the Spirit Lake tribe, met in 2011 at Devils Lake High School. They started dating two months later and had been together ever since.

LaFontaine-Greywind had long, straight brown hair, big green eyes, and freckles. Matheny looked at baby pictures of her before the initial Aug. 30th visit and said the baby looks exactly like her, particularly how she looked as an infant.

"She's beautiful," said Matheny. "She's Savanna all the way."

Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind's funeral was Thursday, Sept. 7 at First Assembly Church in Fargo.