But recent data is challenging that reputation. In 2015, Minnesota's public pensions had enough money to cover 80 percent of expected costs. Last year, under national standards, that plummeted to 53 percent. That's closer to Illinois than to well-funded Iowa or South Dakota.

Local experts say that dismal picture is misleading, however.

"We're not among the worst in the nation," said state Rep. Tim O'Driscoll, a Sartell Republican who's a vice chair of the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement. "But we have taken steps backwards."

Most of the fall came not from losses in the market or rising claims but from an accounting change: Minnesota lowered its assumptions about how much revenue it would take in decades in the future. The change was driven by standards set by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, an independent nonprofit.

"It's really just a change of interpretation," said state Sen. Sandy Pappas, a St. Paul DFLer who is also a vice-chairman of the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement.

That's not to say the pension news is good. Minnesota's funds lost 0.1 percent last year — far below the 8 to 8.5 percent annual return its standards assume. And Minnesotans are living longer than once assumed — good news for them, but higher costs for the state's pensions.

These actual setbacks for Minnesota's pensions helped trigger the accounting changes that looked so bad.

Things have looked up since then. While Minnesota's pension plans lost 0.1 percent during the July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016, fiscal year, they saw a 15 percent return in 2016-17.

Minnesota's nine public employee pension plans have around $65 billion in assets between them and cover more than 400,000 retirees and current employees of state and local governments and schools.

Experts: No emergency, but changes needed

The people overseeing Minnesota's pensions may not be panicking about the state's sudden drop in its actuarial funding ratio. But they say changes are needed to shore up Minnesota's pensions, which weren't fully funded even before last year's drop.

"Overall our pension funds are in good health," said Erin Leonard, executive director of the Minnesota State Retirement System, one of three major statewide pension plans. "We do need to make some adjustments."

Plan administrators and political leaders agree on the solution: passing what Pappas called a "shared pain bill" setting slightly bigger contributions from current employees and slightly lower payouts to retirees.

In fact, lawmakers have tried to pass just that the past two years. But Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed them both: a 2016 pension bill over concern that one benefit cut was unfair, and a bill this year because of a controversial labor-law provision that lawmakers tied to the pension package.

Dayton said this year that he would have signed the pension reforms had they been a standalone bill.

"If you are already retired, you have to accept that maybe we can't give you a (cost-of-living increase) this year," said Pappas. "If you're a current employee ... you might have to pay another half percent into that pension fund to keep it viable. But I'm not going to tell you to freak out. We have to make these reasonable changes to our pension fund."

If Minnesota does nothing, O'Driscoll said, the risk isn't just that the pensions could go bankrupt decades in the future. It could also hurt Minnesota's credit rating now, raising the cost on taxpayers for highway projects and other public borrowing.

"We're going to take another step back" if no pension bill is passed in 2018, O'Driscoll said. "It's not a disaster yet, but we're certainly starting to see things flashing maybe light green to a yellow."