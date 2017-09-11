King Turkey Day medallion clue No. 1

A race, some games, and lots to do

A medallion to find, and it could be YOU!

Is it in a park, or maybe downtown?

Hunt that cool medallion down!

Look up and down and even the middle,

To find it, you have to solve the riddle.

If you find the medallion, bring it to the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce office at 1121 Third Ave. You'll win $100 in Chamber bucks!