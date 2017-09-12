Council moves forward on liquor store remodel

The total cost of construction will be more than $1.53 million, which is $86,936 less than when the city first bid out the project last spring. Those bids were about $350,000 over engineer’s estimates.

Salonek Construction of Springfield will handle general construction and install air conditioning for $1,351,444, while construction and installation of a walk-in cooler will be done by Carlson & Stewart Refrigeration of Marshall for $138,300. The council included an alternate to refinish the building’s existing concrete floor for an extra $41,000.

Council members also agreed to include an alternate to replace exterior wall panels as long as city staff negotiate the price, which is currently $115,000.

Though the new bids were lower than before, savings were not as high as estimated. In July, the council agreed to have the city spend an additional $21,500 to change the project’s plans, in hopes of lowering costs by more than $100,000.

