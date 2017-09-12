Council moves forward on liquor store remodel
WORTHINGTON — The Worthington City Council on Monday awarded bids for the new municipal liquor store, located on Ryan’s Road in the former Dollar General building.
The total cost of construction will be more than $1.53 million, which is $86,936 less than when the city first bid out the project last spring. Those bids were about $350,000 over engineer’s estimates.
Salonek Construction of Springfield will handle general construction and install air conditioning for $1,351,444, while construction and installation of a walk-in cooler will be done by Carlson & Stewart Refrigeration of Marshall for $138,300. The council included an alternate to refinish the building’s existing concrete floor for an extra $41,000.
Council members also agreed to include an alternate to replace exterior wall panels as long as city staff negotiate the price, which is currently $115,000.
Though the new bids were lower than before, savings were not as high as estimated. In July, the council agreed to have the city spend an additional $21,500 to change the project’s plans, in hopes of lowering costs by more than $100,000.
