The new silo, 35 feet high and 8.8 feet long, will be located at the company’s current plant on 409 Oxford St.

Marv Spomer of Spomer Classics urged council not to approve any more projects in the area before dust issues were corrected. He said the area is so dusty and dirty, it could discourage businesses from expanding or setting up shop.

“We’ve got to get this under control -- it’s been going on long enough,” Spomer said.

Amy Carlberg, general manager of Marthaler Ford, also expressed concern about the dust, and asked whether or not the new silo would cause more issues.

After a failed vote, David Nerem, production supervisor at the Worthington plant, said AmCon doesn’t even amount for 50 percent of the truck traffic in the area, adding that a majority comes from Duininck.

“The dust problem isn’t going to increase because we put a new silo up. It has nothing to do with it,” Nerem added.

